Woman accused of stealing luggage from Salt Lake airport

A woman accused of stealing luggage at the Salt Lake International Airport has been arrested.

Leticia Marie Herrera, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of theft and four counts of unlawful use of a bank card.

On Jan. 3, Herrera and another woman arrived at the passenger pickup area of the airport in a van, according to a police booking affidavit.

"Both women entered the baggage claim area at the Salt Lake City International Airport and walked to the bathroom together then around to different baggage carousels," the affidavit states.

Herrera grabbed one piece of luggage off the carousel and the other woman grabbed two pieces of luggage, according to the affidavit. They both then walked back to the van at the curb and drove off.

The owner of two of the stolen bags "reported the total contents of her bags were valued at $6,000, including a wallet with multiple financial cards," according to the affidavit.

The two women allegedly left the airport and went to the Jordan Landing shopping complex in West Jordan where they purchased two computers at Best Buy using one of the stolen credit cards, the affidavit states. Purchases were also made at Famous Footwear and Bath & Body Works using the stolen card, the affidavit states.

On Wednesday, Herrera was arrested with assistance from West Jordan police and seven pieces of stolen luggage were recovered, according to a prepared statement from Salt Lake City police. Information about when all the bags were stolen was not immediately available. Police stated Thursday that detectives would be contacting the owners of the stolen luggage.

Investigators say they know the identity of the second woman, but as of Thursday had not located her.

As a safety reminder to future air travelers, police say passengers should keep high-value items with their carry-on luggage whenever possible, keep a record of what is packed and take photos if possible, and try to get to baggage claim as quickly as possible after landing. Anytime something is stolen, report it to police and the Transportation Security Administration.