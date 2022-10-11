Phill Kiddoo, air pollution control officer for the Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District, looks at a managed vegetation area of the Owens Lake Dust Mitigation Program on the dry lakebed in Inyo County, California, while giving journalists a tour on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Managed vegetation is one of the “best available control measures” used to mitigate dust that would otherwise be kicked up from the dry lakebed.

| Spenser Heaps, Deseret News