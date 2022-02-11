Murray City Hall one step closer to completion

Murray on Thursday celebrated a milestone in the construction of its new city hall with a “beam topping” ceremony.

The city’s government has been housed in what was formerly the Arlington Elementary School since 1983. The location was adequate but never ideal because the school was originally built in 1939.

In 2019, a plan was set into motion to design and build a new City Hall. The location is adjacent to the recently completed Murray Fire Station 81, which also serves as the fire department’s headquarters. Both projects are the beginning of a major revitalization effort in the area, which includes the downtown Murray area.

The new 85,000-square-foot, $35 million building is being built by Layton Construction. It is scheduled to be finished in spring 2023.