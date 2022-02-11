 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Murray City Hall one step closer to completion

By Deseret News Photographers
Tyson Woodcox, left, and Jovani Orellana, of J &amp; M Steel, move away as the final beam is raised at the new Murray City Hall.
Tyson Woodcox, left, and Jovani Orellana, of J & M Steel, move away as the final beam is raised at the “beam topping” ceremony at the site of the new Murray City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The “topping tree” attached to the beam symbolizes that no one in the construction crew died, and as a talisman for good luck and prosperity for the future occupants of the building.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Murray on Thursday celebrated a milestone in the construction of its new city hall with a “beam topping” ceremony.

The city’s government has been housed in what was formerly the Arlington Elementary School since 1983. The location was adequate but never ideal because the school was originally built in 1939.

In 2019, a plan was set into motion to design and build a new City Hall. The location is adjacent to the recently completed Murray Fire Station 81, which also serves as the fire department’s headquarters. Both projects are the beginning of a major revitalization effort in the area, which includes the downtown Murray area.

The new 85,000-square-foot, $35 million building is being built by Layton Construction. It is scheduled to be finished in spring 2023.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

High school swimming: 3A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries

By James Edward

CDC reveals how long COVID-19 booster shots are effective against omicron

By Herb Scribner

No. 3 Utah at No. 11 California: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet

By Trent Wood

Graffiti of swastika, N-word found under desk in Jewish teacher’s Park City classroom

By Marjorie Cortez

Will grass park strips be a thing of the past in Utah due to drought?

By Amy Joi O'Donoghue

Will dramatic overtime win against LMU be enough to kick-start the Cougars?

By Dick Harmon