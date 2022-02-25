Utah public schools provide just 30% of their students access to full-day kindergarten compared to the rest of the nation, where 80% of students have access to full-day programs.

“That’s something that we should not be proud of,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson told members of the Utah Legislature’s Senate Education Committee on Friday.

Dickson’s comments came during debate on the latest version of HB193, sponsored by Rep. Steve Waldrip, R-Eden, which seeks to provide more state funding to increase the number of Utah public schools that offer full-day kindergarten.

The original proposal, which has been broadly supported by the Utah State Board of Education, the associations that represent school boards and superintendents, and child advocacy organizations, hit a rough patch Friday when the latest version of the bill said state funding for the initiative would not supplant funding that schools currently offering extended-day kindergarten have dedicated to the program.

Washington County School District Superintendent Larry Bergeson said his school district has been a pioneer in offering extended-day kindergarten opportunities that have produced the data that supports further expansion of the program across the state.

“It’s a concern that here we are as a district that’s been proactive and pioneering this effort, which has taken a considerable amount of time and effort and now ... any district, not just ourselves, will be penalized if we’re not permitted to receive the funding that goes with this bill,” he said.

Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, acknowledged the stakeholders’ concerns with changes to the bill, noting that the Legislature’s appropriations process was nearing its end and language was amended to reflect those realities.

She offered an amendment establishing that the initiative would not supplant ongoing federal funding, a change Millner said she hoped would “kind of bring the temperature down a little bit.” She offered her assurances to continue to work with Waldrip on other concerns.

“If we keep this as it’s written, we can’t fund it. It’s like a doubling, $46 million in the last two or three days before the budget is out. That just can’t happen. So this was trying to say, ‘Let’s find a way to keep it moving, keep growing it,’ and then figure out how to find a solution to this,” Millner said.

With the amendment and the sponsors’ assurances, the Senate Education Committee voted unanimously to send HB193 to the Senate with a favorable recommendation.

Early on, the Utah State Board of Education requested nearly $23 million in ongoing funding to provide all Utah families access to equitable, optional full-day kindergarten. The request envisioned phasing in the initiative over three years to give schools time to recruit and hire teachers, find space in their buildings to accommodate full-day kindergarten classes and improve the quality of teachers’ instruction.

Access to full-day kindergarten helps improve students’ literacy and numeracy and enhances student achievement long term.

Even with a yet-to-be determined infusion of funding to expand the availability of full-day kindergarten through a funding process overseen by State School Board staff, Utah law will not require Utah children to attend kindergarten. Parents who prefer that their children attend a half-day program will continue to have that option, too.

Cade Douglas, superintendent of the Sevier County School District, said school districts across the state are eager to offer full-day kindergarten programs to families but they need more state support to make that happen.

“I’ve been personally working towards this for over 10 years. Every time I come and present in any education committee, I always end up by saying ‘Let’s fund optional all-day kindergarten.’ (I’m) very disappointed with the substitute. It just let the air out of me,” Douglas said.

“This is just so disappointing. It is by far the most important investment we could make for children and parents.”

The Legislature’s Executive Appropriations Committee was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Friday to adopt revenue estimates and take action on budget recommendations.