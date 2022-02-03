Utah ski buses will be free to all riders throughout February

Utah Transit Authority’s ski buses will be free for all riders throughout February, according to Ski Utah, a marketing firm owned and operated by the 15 Utah ski resorts.
- Solitude, Brighton, Alta, Snowbird, Snowbasin, Sundance and Powder Mountain resorts helped support the move, said Ski Utah in an email to the Deseret News.
Why it matters: Ski Utah is aligning with the Utah Transit Authority’s plan to make all public transportation fares free in February.
What they’re saying: “Utah ski resorts continue to make protecting our environment and ‘The Greatest Snow on Earth’ a priority. We’re thankful that many of our resorts were able to come together to help sponsor this initiative throughout February, which can be a challenging month for air quality throughout Northern Utah,” said president of Ski Utah, Nathan Rafferty.
Flashback: Free Fare February — an initiative created by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the UTA — has allowed people to ride all public transportation options for free, giving them a chance to see greener ways to travel, according to KSL.com.
- “We’ve never done this before,” Mendenhall added. “This is a brand new experience for Salt Lake City and for the state of Utah. ... This is an incredible opportunity.”
