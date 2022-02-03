Utah ski buses will be free to all riders throughout February

Utah Transit Authority’s ski buses will be free for all riders throughout February, according to Ski Utah, a marketing firm owned and operated by the 15 Utah ski resorts.

Solitude, Brighton, Alta, Snowbird, Snowbasin, Sundance and Powder Mountain resorts helped support the move, said Ski Utah in an email to the Deseret News.

Why it matters: Ski Utah is aligning with the Utah Transit Authority’s plan to make all public transportation fares free in February.

What they’re saying: “Utah ski resorts continue to make protecting our environment and ‘The Greatest Snow on Earth’ a priority. We’re thankful that many of our resorts were able to come together to help sponsor this initiative throughout February, which can be a challenging month for air quality throughout Northern Utah,” said president of Ski Utah, Nathan Rafferty.

Flashback: Free Fare February — an initiative created by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the UTA — has allowed people to ride all public transportation options for free, giving them a chance to see greener ways to travel, according to KSL.com.