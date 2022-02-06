 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah saw a rise in sickness among children this year. But was it COVID-19?

Here’s what happened to children in Utah County during the COVID pandemic

By Herb Scribner
Josephine Snow gives Abbie Whipple a COVID-19 vaccination.
Josephine Snow, a Salt Lake County Health Department community health worker and temporary vaccinator, gives Abbie Whipple, 10, a COVID-19 vaccination at Hillsdale Elementary School in West Valley City on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Whipple is a fifth grader at Eastwood Elementary School.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sick visits to the doctor for Utah County children rose more than 100% when comparing the October to December time periods of 2020 and 2021, Utah Valley Pediatrics said in an email to the Deseret News.

  • Utah Valley Pediatrics said that sick visits from October in December 2021 were more than 100% higher than visits during the same time from in 2020.

What’s going on: According to Utah Valley Pediatrics, the top five illnesses reported among children during that time frame included:

  1. Upper respiratory infection.
  2. Croup.
  3. Sore throat (pharyngitis).
  4. Earache.
  5. Bronchiolitis.

One extra note: The upper respiratory infection cases were three times more frequent than croup, showing that the infection was exceptionally common.

Why it matters: These illnesses came at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 circulated, children across Utah County still came down with major sickness,

  • “We saw an early increase in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and other common respiratory illnesses like Adenovirus and parainfluenza, which is unusual,” Kevin Moffitt, the administrator of Utah Valley Pediatrics, told the Deseret News in an email.
  • “The COVID cases picked up with omicron, which was later in the year. The only relation they have to COVID is that they are respiratory illnesses,” Moffitt added.

Yes, but: “I am not sure there is a connection other than they are airborne respiratory illnesses,” Moffit said.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘We’re really being tested’: BYU’s search for answers continues, with losing streak at 4 games

By Jeff Call

‘Something really good is happening’: Utes’ optimism unfazed after another narrow Pac-12 defeat

By Jay Drew

Utah pauses use of rapid tests at state COVID testing sites, cites potential inaccuracies

By Lisi Merkley, KSL.com

Quin Snyder rejoins Jazz team after COVID-19 absence, will coach Monday against Knicks

By Sarah Todd

Utah women’s basketball keeps NCAA hopes going with solid victory over Washington State

By Bruce Smith

Queen Elizabeth marks 70th anniversary by announcing Camilla as future Queen

By Hannah Murdock