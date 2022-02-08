Photo of the day: After serious deliberation, Dahlia picks the Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl

Armadillos aren’t notorious for rushing into things, and Dahlia, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s southern three-banded armadillo, took the measured approach to picking a winner in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Dahlia chose the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday at the aquarium lobby in Draper, hustling(?) down the field to pick the mealworm in the Rams’ end zone.

Grid View Dahlia, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s southern three-banded armadillo, makes her way to the Los Angeles Rams’ end zone, in Draper on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, for a mealworm and to predict the winner of the Super Bowl. The Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Dahlia, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s southern three-banded armadillo, is pictured in Draper on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Perhaps Dahlia knows a thing or two. The Rams are considered slight favorites by many prognosticators thanks in part to the game being staged in Los Angeles at their home stadium.

But, mealworms will likely not be on too many Super Bowl snack menus.