Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 
Tsewang Paldon participates in a rally with Utah Tibetans to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the occupation of Tibet by Chinese government forces during a rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Photo of the day: Utah’s Tibetan community commemorates 1959 uprising

By Deseret News Photographers
 March 10, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Tibetans in Utah commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the occupation of Tibet by Chinese government forces during a rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

On March 10, 1959, thousands of Tibetans spontaneously marched out in the streets of Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, to protest against the Chinese invasion and occupation.

The protest was prompted by the news that the Chinese government had invited the 14th Dalai Lama for a theatrical show in their military garrison with a plan to kidnap him. Protesters blockaded the streets in Lhasa for several days. The Chinese responded with widespread brutality, and one week later the Dalai Lama was forced to escape into exile.

Tibetans in Utah commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the occupation of Tibet by Chinese government forces during a rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Tibetans in Utah commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the occupation of Tibet by Chinese government forces during a rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Tibetans in Utah commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the occupation of Tibet by Chinese government forces during a rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Tibetans in Utah commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the occupation of Tibet by Chinese government forces during a rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Tibetans in Utah commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the 1959 uprising against the occupation of Tibet by Chinese government forces during a rally in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

