Friday, March 11, 2022 | 
ProClean Windows employees scale down the 25 stories of 95 State building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

ProClean Windows employees scale down the 25 stories of the 95 State building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah

Photo of the day: Sunshine prevails in northern Utah despite cold temperatures

By Deseret News Photographers
 March 11, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
ProClean Windows employees took advantage of the sunshine to scale down the 25 stories of the 95 State building at City Creek in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, despite the cold temperatures.

Weather in northern Utah has been sunny the past few days despite the below-normal cold temperatures. KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said high temperatures have been 10-20 degrees below normal Thursday and Friday.

The sunshine is predicted to stick around Saturday, with high temperatures climbing back into the 40s and 50s throughout the weekend before a predicted 50% chance of snow on Sunday.

