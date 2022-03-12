Photo of the day: Community gathers to celebrate ‘New Beginnings’ at annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

Paradegoers clad in green lined the streets of The Gateway in Salt Lake City to participate in the Hibernian Society of Utah’s 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

Irish setters, dancers, community members, local businesses and more walked in the parade as participants watched and took part the festival activities along the parade route, which began at 200 South and 600 West and traveled east to Rio Grande.

The event’s theme, “New Beginnings,” “centers on the Irish endurance of famine and persecution and the resilience to begin again,” according to the Hibernian Society’s website. “As our community begins a post-pandemic era let us never forget what it means to be together.”

