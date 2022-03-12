Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 
merlin_2914318.jpg

Mila Jessen, 5, Ophilia Jamison, 8, Ryder Jessen, 7, and Hazen Jamison, 7, left to right, watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah

Photo of the day: Community gathers to celebrate ‘New Beginnings’ at annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Deseret News Photographers
 March 12, 2022 6:24 p.m. MST
Paradegoers clad in green lined the streets of The Gateway in Salt Lake City to participate in the Hibernian Society of Utah’s 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

Irish setters, dancers, community members, local businesses and more walked in the parade as participants watched and took part the festival activities along the parade route, which began at 200 South and 600 West and traveled east to Rio Grande.

merlin_2914330.jpg

An Irish flag flutters over passing dancers during the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914320.jpg

Dancers from the Taylor Nicole Academy of Irish Dance take part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914324.jpg

Cash Petersen, 8, poses for a portrait while watching the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914328.jpg

Irish setters take part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914332.jpg

Hayley Jo, a basset hound, takes part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914334.jpg

Dancers’ shadows are cast on the ground during the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914336.jpg

Dancers from the Legacy School of Dance take part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914326.jpg

Patrick Gallagher walks with his son, Finn, 5, in the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2914322.jpg

Vonadee Kenney and Beverly Cornell watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The event’s theme, “New Beginnings,” “centers on the Irish endurance of famine and persecution and the resilience to begin again,” according to the Hibernian Society’s website. “As our community begins a post-pandemic era let us never forget what it means to be together.”

