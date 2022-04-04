Why Sen. Mike Lee won’t vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Calling her judicial record “disturbing” and “troubling,” Sen. Mike Lee said Monday he will vote against advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the full Senate.

The Utah Republican cited Jackson’s lesser sentences in child pornography cases and a child rape case as well as cases in which he says she acted outside her jurisdiction. Lee also said Jackson declined to answer basic questions, including her definition of woman and her views on packing the Supreme Court.

“We’re told to look at her record, and yet much of what we see from her record is disturbing,” Lee told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 22-member panel is expected to advance Jackson’s nomination without Republican support. The panel is made up of 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats, but even a party line vote would send Jackson before the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court if confirmed.

“It is important to understand what kind of Supreme Court justice she would be, and that’s why this can’t be something that simply focuses on the historic nature of the nomination,” Lee said.

Lee said when Republicans asked about Jackson’s judicial philosophy, they were told to look at her record, so they looked at her record.

“We’ve got a lot of things in her record that we found concerning, including a couple of cases in which she acted without jurisdiction,” he said.

In both circumstances, Lee said, Jackson issued injunctions to invalidate actions taken by the Trump administration that she apparently disagreed with. The “left-leaning” U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturned both decisions, he said.

Those cases haven’t received as much attention as some of her other rulings and sentencing decisions, but “they’re very, very significant. They’re deeply troubling to me,” Lee said.

Judges who act when they lack jurisdiction or when they don’t have a valid cause of action upon which to grant relief, “that’s someone who’s cutting at heart of the limits on judicial authority and creating a dangerous set of circumstances,” he said.

Committee members weren’t given access to Jackson’s full record on another “disturbing” line of rulings dealing with child pornography cases, Lee said.

During her confirmation hearings before the Judiciary Committee last month, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., claimed her treatment of child sex offenders showed an “alarming pattern” of leniency. Jackson pushed back against the charge under questioning by various senators. Lee said Jackson “departed downward” from the federal sentencing guidelines when meting out punishment for the offender in 10 child pornography cases she handled.

Lee said he also was concerned about Jackson’s “inability or unwillingness” to answer basic questions, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asking, “What is a woman?” He also said Jackson refused to respond to his question about her views on efforts to pack the Supreme Court.

“These troubling, troublingly inadequate answers that she provides because she doesn’t answer them at all,” he said. “Questions that she could easily answer, should easily answer and that fact that she doesn’t and hasn’t and won’t is concerning.”

Jackson’s judicial record doesn’t support what Democrats say it supports, Lee said. And “even more troublingly” the Republicans haven’t been given the stuff that Democrats say is supportive of her record, he said.

“Why? This is not a vacancy that currently exists on the Supreme Court. There’s no reason to rush this, so why not give us access to the documents that we need, documents that she insists maintain and defend the sentences she issued in those cases,” Lee said.

Jackson would replace Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring at the end of court’s current term this summer.

