A month ago, Ganna Harrison was hiding in her apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russian forces began shelling the city. Now she’s missing, last seen at the U.S.-Mexico border.

And her husband Bradley Harrison says the officials with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol who detained her are to blame.

For days, the U.S Air Force veteran has been holed up in a hotel in Tijuana while his attorney hounds officials from CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement trying to figure out where and why his wife is being detained.

Nobody knows where Ganna is.

“She’s probably in a jumpsuit and shackles, for all I know,” Harrison said on Monday, going on 88 hours of silence from border officials.

It’s a “nightmare” ending to a harrowing month for Ganna and the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, Sofia.

The mother and daughter were in Kharkiv when Russian forces invaded — Bradley left about 10 days earlier. Like many in Ukraine, the family thought if there was a war, it would be isolated to separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk in the east.

But on Feb. 24, the bombs started falling and Bradley watched in horror, thousands of miles away, as a massive invasion unfolded.

For three days, Ganna and Sofia hid in their apartment, the shelling so intense that they couldn’t make it to a bomb shelter.

But Ganna eventually sensed a lull. Around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, she and Sofia left the apartment, taking with them a 70-year-old mother and stepson from a neighboring apartment, then meeting up with Harrison’s sister and brother-in-law.

What followed was a tense, six-day journey across central Ukraine. The group drove over 12 hours each day, avoiding main roads and big cities, and texting friends around the country for updates as the invasion ramped up.

Ganna and Sofia eventually met friends on the Romanian border, who drove them to Bucharest. For almost three weeks the two stayed there as refugees.

Sofia is an American citizen — so is Bradley. And Ganna was in the final stages of applying for a visa.

Bradley had approached his state senator and attorney in Utah, Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, weeks before the Russian invasion began, for help with the immigration process.

McKell referred the family to immigration attorney Mari Tsosie, who helped Ganna submit her form I-130, the first step an eligible relative of a U.S. citizen takes before obtaining a green card.

All she needed was to interview at the U.S. consulate in Ukraine, but the Russian invasion upended everything. Because she had no visa, Ganna couldn’t buy a plane ticket to the U.S. But she could buy one to Mexico.

So Ganna and Sofia left Romania, flying into Mexico City, then to the border city Tijuana.

Bradley drove in from San Diego, where he met his wife and daughter. Before they even tried crossing the border, they obtained letters of support from Utah Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, and McKell.

Tsosie says the family had a boilerplate argument for being granted humanitarian parole. If it was denied, she could apply for asylum.

The family packed into Bradley’s car and got in line at the port of entry. “My wife wants to request humanitarian parole,” Bradley told the border patrol agent. They were ushered into a secondary area, where agents confiscated Ganna’s phone, then brought her into a room while Bradley and Sofia waited.

“She came back crying about 10 minutes later, saying that they were going to keep her for one or two days,” Bradley said.

Now, Tsosie says both CBP and ICE don’t know where Ganna is.

CBP’s jurisdiction ends 125 miles north of the border, and the agency can’t detain many people in its facility near San Diego, says Tsosie. ICE can, so she checked with them. She hasn’t been transferred to ICE custody, they said, and the agency doesn’t know who or where Ganna is.

Then on Monday she heard back from an attorney with the Office of the Assistant Chief Council for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“I can’t find your client in CBP custody,” the attorney wrote. “So I’m not sure if CBP will be able to help you.”

“She can’t be lost in the system. This is completely unconstitutional ... this is a nightmare,” said Tsosie. “At this point, I’m not asking to even release her, I’m asking to just tell me where the wife of this U.S. citizen, and the mother of this U.S. citizen child, is. You can at least tell me where she’s at, and I can go from there.”

Bradley says he’s in shock. Ganna was denied access to the U.S. last year after trying to enter on a visitors visa, but she wasn’t deported — that’s the only thing he and Tsosie think could cause a hangup at the border.

But that doesn’t explain why Ganna, who has no criminal history, is being detained. Or why she’s being denied access to her attorney. She could be sick, and is likely suffering from PTSD. “And now she just suddenly disappeared,” Bradley said.

“She escaped the Russians only to be captured by the Americans,” he said. “She escaped the Russian gulag, and now she’s in an American one.”

