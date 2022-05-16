Facebook Twitter
Monday, May 16, 2022 
merlin_2923531.jpg

Scott Morgan waves as he drives south on State Street under the Eagle Gate in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 16, 2022. Morgan is riding his lawn mower across Utah to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House as part of “Rolling for Ronald.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah

Photo of the day: How a Santaquin man is raising a little green for Ronald McDonald House

By Deseret News Photographers
   
Four hundred thirty-nine.

That’s how many miles Scott Morgan, of Santaquin, will travel on his riding lawn mower in an effort to raise funds for pediatric patients’ families at Ronald McDonald House. He has dubbed his campaign as “Rolling for Ronald.”

On Monday, the third day of of his 10-day journey, Morgan stopped by the Capitol in Salt Lake City to share his story. He was joined by Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and a family who is staying at the Ronald McDonald House while awaiting a heart transplant for their infant daughter.

Morgan’s journey — at a pace of 7 mph — will take him from the Utah-Idaho border to the Utah-Arizona with stops in Ephraim, Richfield and Kanab.

merlin_2923519.jpg

Michelle Gross drives Scott Morgan’s lawn mower at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 16, 2022.&nbsp;Morgan is driving the lawn tractor across the state at 7 mph across the state to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House as part of “Rolling for Ronald.” Gross is the mother of 11-month-old Isabella Gross who is at the Ronald McDonald House.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2923525.jpg

Scott Morgan speaks as he and others gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 16, 2022, to discuss the charity ride that he is currently doing. Morgan is riding his lawn mower across Utah to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House as part of “Rolling for Ronald.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2923529.jpg

Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain area, drives a lawn tractor as she, Scott Morgan and others gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 16, 2022, to discuss a charity ride that Morgan is currently doing. Morgan is riding his lawnmower across Utah to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House as part of “Rolling for Ronald.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2923513.jpg

A Ronald McDonald doll is pictured on Scott Morgan’s lawn mower at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 16, 2022. Morgan is riding his lawn mower across Utah to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House as part of “Rolling for Ronald.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2923523.jpg

Scott Morgan gives a thumbs up as he drives south on State Street in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 16, 2022. Morgan is riding his lawn mower across Utah to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House as part of “Rolling for Ronald.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2923527.jpg

Scott Morgan waves as he drives south on State Street under the Eagle Gate in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 16, 2022. Morgan is riding his lawn mower across Utah to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House as part of “Rolling for Ronald.”

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
