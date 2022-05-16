Photo of the day: How a Santaquin man is raising a little green for Ronald McDonald House

Four hundred thirty-nine.

That’s how many miles Scott Morgan, of Santaquin, will travel on his riding lawn mower in an effort to raise funds for pediatric patients’ families at Ronald McDonald House. He has dubbed his campaign as “Rolling for Ronald.”

On Monday, the third day of of his 10-day journey, Morgan stopped by the Capitol in Salt Lake City to share his story. He was joined by Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and a family who is staying at the Ronald McDonald House while awaiting a heart transplant for their infant daughter.

Morgan’s journey — at a pace of 7 mph — will take him from the Utah-Idaho border to the Utah-Arizona with stops in Ephraim, Richfield and Kanab.