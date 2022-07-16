7 arrested in connection with Salt Lake illegal street racing event

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police and officers from the State Bureau of Investigation shut down an event on Friday night "where dozens of vehicles were street racing," according to police booking affidavits.

Six people were booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of speed racing on a highway, a class A misdemeanor. A seventh person was arrested for investigation of reckless driving, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and causing an accident with property damage, all class B misdemeanors; along with failure to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony.

Most of the individuals were in their 20s but the ages range from 20 to 45, according to police.

Police booking affidavits said multiple individuals were seen "driving exhibition-style" on a highway at a location where there was a gathering of street racers.

One affidavit said on Friday at 11:44 p.m., officers entered the area around 4800 West and 1100 South, shutting down the roadway with police vehicles.

At that point, a Subaru driven by the seventh individual pulled out of a parking lot and struck another vehicle, police said. "The driver drove around pedestrians and the police closure, swerving around almost hitting officers outside their vehicles," the affidavit said. The driver then drove onto the shoulder to avoid hitting police vehicles head-on, lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete business sign, police said.

Police found marijuana in that vehicle and said the individual admitted to smoking marijuana early in the day. There were two passengers in the car who reported injuries from the crash and received an on-scene medical evaluation.

