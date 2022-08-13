Facebook Twitter
Boom heard across Wasatch Front, cause unknown

By  Ashley Fredde, KSL.com
The National Weather Service Salt Lake City bolstered the meteor theory with flashes appearing on its maps not associated with a thunderstorm.

National Weather Service SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined.

Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed that the boom was not an earthquake.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed in a tweet that the boom was not related to any military installations.

Several people reported seeing a burning object in the sky, thinking the boom may be related to a meteor, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. The National Weather Service Salt Lake City bolstered the meteor theory with flashes appearing on its maps not associated with a thunderstorm.

This story will be updated.

