Boom heard across Wasatch Front, cause unknown

SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined.

Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed that the boom was not an earthquake.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed in a tweet that the boom was not related to any military installations.

Several people reported seeing a burning object in the sky, thinking the boom may be related to a meteor, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. The National Weather Service Salt Lake City bolstered the meteor theory with flashes appearing on its maps not associated with a thunderstorm.

Bolstering the meteor theory for this morning's #boom in #Utah, the two reddish pixels shown over Davis and Morgan counties are from the GOES-17 Lightning Mapper, but not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar. Likely the meteor trail/flash #utwx pic.twitter.com/qRO2Rsfca7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2022

This story will be updated.