Best odds of surviving a zombie apocalypse? Head to Salt Lake City, says blog

Odds of surviving a zombie apocalypse are far better in Salt Lake City than most U.S. cities, so says rankings by Lawn Love, a nationwide on-demand lawn care service.

Lawn Love compared the nation’s 200 largest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness such as the share of “living” population in poor health, access to grocery stores, the share of homes with bunkers (er, basements) and numbers of sporting good stores per 100,000 “living residents.”

Salt Lake City ranked No. 1 for access to outdoor gear stores per capita, second for number of hardware stores per 100,000 residents, sixth for “hiking friendliness” and 26th for numbers of hospitals per capita.

Among all cities, Salt Lake City ranked second for “protection” and eighth for “supplies.” It also ranked 70th for “hideout” and 54th for “vulnerability.”

Salt Lake was bested by Orlando, but ranked higher than Honolulu, Portland, Colorado Springs, Tampa, Springfield, Missouri, Miami, Pittsburgh and Boise, according to Lawn Love’s rankings.

Meanwhile, five communities in neighboring Nevada were among the 10 cities deemed worst for surviving a zombie apocalypse. They include, in order: Sunrise Manor, Nevada; Paradise, Nevada; Enterprise, Nevada; Spring Valley, Nevada; Paterson, New Jersey; Miramar, Florida; Detroit; Jackson, Mississippi; Newark, New Jersey; and North Las Vegas.

While experts interviewed by Lawn Love disagreed on the likelihood of a zombie apocalypse occurring, the rankings point to a 2011 blog by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention titled “Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse.”

The blog states, “You may laugh now, but when it happens you’ll be happy you read this, and hey, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about how to prepare for a real emergency.”

The CDC recommends gathering supplies and developing an emergency plan that includes “where you would go and who you would call if zombies started appearing outside your doorstep. You can also implement this plan if there is a flood, earthquake or other emergency.”

Some supplies recommended by the CDC include:

