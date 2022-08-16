Overflowing piles of trash and vandalism have been an issue for the streets of San Francisco, but after four long years, the city has a plan to tackle the problem with “smart trash cans” that could cost as much as $20,000 each.

City officials said the old trash bins are easy to move, vandalize and rummage through and need constant repair, according to CBS News.

“San Francisco is a beautiful city and keeping it clean can be a challenge. Finding the right public trash can to serve our needs at a reasonable cost has driven this design process,” acting Public Works director Alaric Degrafinried said in a press release.

The search for the perfect trash can began in 2018 when city officials decided to replace 3,000 trash cans that had been out in the area for about 20 years. The city hired a Bay Area industrial firm to design a custom trash can with prototypes that cost taxpayers $19,000 and $11,000, according to The Associated Press.

Economic Times also reported that among the trash cans designed for the city, the most expensive design is the “Soft Square model” priced at $20,900. The trash can is made of light steel and can only be opened at the press of a pedal with a sectioned interior for trash and recycling.

The second design named the “Slim Silhouette” with a steel exterior that makes it difficult to be vandalized is priced at $18,800.

The third design, “Salt & Pepper” is the cheapest at $11,000 while other prototypes were priced between $630 and $2,800. City officials say that when a trash can is selected for production, the government intends to pay no more than $3,000 per bin.

“All three contending designs meet our requirements conceptually: They are durable, hard to tamper with, easy to service and aesthetically pleasing,” Degrafinried said.

The city has created interactive maps for residents to track and test the different trash can designs along with QR codes on each bin for users to fill out a survey, according to AP. The city deployed 15 custom-made trash cans and 11 off-the-shelf trash cans to collect information from users in July.

The plan for new trash cans is drawing scrutiny.

Diane Torkleson, who picks up trash in her San Francisco neighborhood, told NBC News that two of the deployed trash cans were already full when residents went to see them.

“If the trash can is full, it’s of no use, no matter how well it was designed,” Torkelson said.

Beth Rubenstein, a spokeswoman for San Francisco’s Department of Public Works, said that feedback from sanitation employees will ultimately decide which trash can the city will settle on by the end of September.

Once a decision has been made, new cans are expected to be on the streets at the end of 2023, according to NBC News.

