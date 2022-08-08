Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 8, 2022 | 
Utah Police/Courts Salt Lake County

Sandy police investigating 15-year-old boy shot by 14-year-old

By  Pat Reavy, KSL.com
SHARE Sandy police investigating 15-year-old boy shot by 14-year-old
Sandy police are investigating 15-year-old boy shot by 14-year-old boy.

A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot while he was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car by a 14-year-old boy who was in the back seat playing with a gun, according to Sandy police.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a 14-year-old boy while the two were inside a car, Sandy police confirmed Monday.

The incident occurred nearly a month ago on July 10. Officers were called to Alta View Hospital after a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was soon after flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his back, said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.

The boy has since been released from the hospital.

The boy was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car that was driving in the Sandy-Midvale area with at least two other people when he was shot by a 14-year-old boy who was "manipulating" a gun in the back seat, according to police. The two teens were dropped off at the hospital by the driver who then took off.

Using hospital surveillance video, detectives were able to get a license plate number and found the vehicle at an apartment complex in Midvale.

"When officers looked through the windows of the vehicle, they observed blood and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front passenger seat that passed through the seat from the back to the front," according to a search warrant affidavit.

Moffitt said the case is still under investigation as detectives try to determine where the gun came from and whether possible gang affiliation played a role.

Next Up In Utah
President Russell M. Nelson is now longest-living apostle in Latter-day Saint history
Consumer confidence in housing market falls to lowest level in over 10 years. Here’s why that matters
Deep inside a cave, explorers save dog that was missing for 2 months
Opinion: Abortion should have always stayed in the hands of the states — what about same-sex marriage?
A day care worker in Illinois has monkeypox. Here’s why officials are scrambling
Heavy rains, flooding wreak havoc over the weekend in Utah, the West