Facebook Twitter
Monday, September 5, 2022 | 
Utah Police/Courts

5 family members injured in 100 mph crash on Bonneville Salt Flats

By  Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com
SHARE 5 family members injured in 100 mph crash on Bonneville Salt Flats
28917725.jpeg

Wendover Police Department

A family of five was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening Sunday after crashing their car while speeding on the Bonneville Salt Flats approximately 10 miles northeast of Wendover.

A 2022 Tesla, occupied by a Utah County family, was traveling over 100 mph on the salt flats and collided with an earthen berm with very little braking, according to an investigation conducted Sunday night by the Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and the Wendover Fire Department.

Seatbelts and airbags were credited with reducing the family's injuries, Wendover police said. The entire family was transported to the University of Utah Hospital.

Next Up In Utah
Change agent: BYU business school dean on the link between progress and purpose
Here’s how this Utah tech firm is doing after founder’s antisemitic rant led to his ouster
In return to Utah, ‘Waltons’ star shares his favorite part of the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert
Can I water my lawn? Making sense of Utah’s water regulations
Opinion: Tired of national politics? Your local representative wants to talk to you
Opinion: From violent protests to holiday pay — the history of Labor Day