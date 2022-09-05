5 family members injured in 100 mph crash on Bonneville Salt Flats

A family of five was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening Sunday after crashing their car while speeding on the Bonneville Salt Flats approximately 10 miles northeast of Wendover.

A 2022 Tesla, occupied by a Utah County family, was traveling over 100 mph on the salt flats and collided with an earthen berm with very little braking, according to an investigation conducted Sunday night by the Wendover Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and the Wendover Fire Department.

Seatbelts and airbags were credited with reducing the family's injuries, Wendover police said. The entire family was transported to the University of Utah Hospital.

