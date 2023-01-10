1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County.

Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon.

Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a man was skiing at the resort on another skier's pass when he hit a snowbank and died on scene.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch released a statement regarding the death of the skier Monday night.

"Wasatch Peaks Ranch regretfully confirms a tragic incident which took place on the mountain yesterday involving a 38-year-old man from Salt Lake City. The guest was transported off the mountain and transferred to Morgan County (emergency medical services). He was pronounced deceased while being transported to the hospital. Wasatch Peaks Ranch, our ski patrol and our entire staff extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," the statement read.

The man's identity has not been released. His body has been sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death, police said.

