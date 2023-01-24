Photo of the day: Dogs will play in the winter sun’s rays

A golden retriever named Theo chases a flying disc as the sun sets at Mountview Park in Cottonwood Heights on Monday, Jan. 23.

While the sun has made a few welcome appearances over the past week, the temperature has hovered around freezing, and looks to do the same in the days ahead.

Meteorologists say that although a few snow flurries could appear in northern Utah, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and little moisture for the next few days. Temperatures, however, will remain below average statewide with highs in the low 30s along the Wasatch Front and in the 30s and low 40s for southern Utah, which could mean slick conditions for morning commutes.

