Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
29056049.jpeg

A man who served more than two decades in the Utah State Prison on a rape conviction is now wanted in a new rape investigation a little more than a month after being paroled.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested.

On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, a Taylorsville spokeswoman announced that Browning had been taken into custody by Salt Lake City police and would be handed over to Taylorsville police for questioning.

Browning was convicted of rape in 1998 when he was 18. He was then sentenced up to life in the Utah State Prison, according to court records.

He was paroled Dec. 6, 2022, after spending 24 years in prison. But on Jan. 18, agents with Adult Probation and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly violating the conditions of his parole. Police say Browning allegedly walked away from the halfway house where he was assigned to live.

That same day, Taylorsville police say Browning attacked and raped a woman inside her home. Browning and the woman were previously acquainted with each other, but were not in a relationship.

