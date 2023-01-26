Neighbors, not police, made tragic discovery inside Enoch home

The bodies of an Enoch family murdered by their father were first discovered by neighbors and not police.

That's according to a search warrant affidavit served at the home of Tausha Haight on Jan. 4.

On that day, Haight, 40; Haight's mother, Gail Earl, 78; and Haight's children — Macie Lynn Haight, 17; Briley Ann Haight, 12; Sienna Belle Haight, 7; Ammon Haight, 7; and Gavin Drew Haight, 4 — were shot to death by the children’s father and Haight’s husband, 42-year-old Michael Orwin Haight, who then took his own life. The bodies were found inside their home at 4923 N. Albert Drive.

A press release issued by Enoch officials on Jan. 5 said, "Concerned family and friends contacted police after not hearing from the victims. Officers entered the residence at approximately 4 p.m. and discovered three adults and five minors deceased inside the home."

But according to the warrant, before police entered the home, "neighbors from the (family's) church made entry into the home. Deceased bodies were discovered."

The affidavit adds: "Michael was positively identified as one of the deceased by one of the neighbors who went into the home."

The warrant does not indicate why neighbors believed a welfare check was needed and decided to enter the home.

As of Wednesday, only one search warrant connected to the case had been unsealed. Typically for crimes of this magnitude, multiple search warrants will be filed by police looking at different aspects of an investigation.

Although a possible motive for the killings has not been announced, Tausha Haight filed for divorce on Dec. 21. Earl had moved in with the family to help her daughter with the transition. In 2020, Enoch police investigated reports of possible physical and emotional abuse by Michael Haight against his eldest daughter, but criminal charges were never filed as Tausha Haight told police she hoped her husband was on the road to change and that criminal charges wouldn't be appropriate at that time.

In the days leading up to the horrific murders, Michael Haight had all the guns from the home removed, according to Tausha Haight's relatives.

The night before the bodies were discovered, Tausha Haight and one of her daughters were seen at a church function, according to the city. The mother was scheduled to meet with an undisclosed person on the morning of Jan. 4. When she did not show up for that appointment, the person she was supposed to meet with called police requesting a welfare check.

About the same time the call for a welfare check was made, Cedar City police took a missing persons report involving Michael Haight, the warrant states. His Ford F-150 was found parked at his parents' residence in Cedar City.

Police seized cellphones, an iPad and tablet and a Chromebook as potential evidence. In addition, a "Springfield XDM .40-caliber w/magazine and four rounds" was recovered at the house.

Funeral services for Tausha Haight, her mother and her children, were held Jan. 13 at the La Verkin Stake Center.

