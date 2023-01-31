5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County

A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said five cars were involved in the accident, including a U-Haul box truck. The crash originally blocked the left three lanes of traffic but got pushed over to the right after emergency services arrived, Roden said.

Traffic was backed up through 800 North in Orem for about two hours and cleared up around 7 p.m.

One woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Roden said the accident was not because of weather and possibly was due to a medical incident.

