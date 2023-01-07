2030 Winter Olympics bid timeline: Countdown to a choice that’s not coming anytime soon

This was supposed to be the year the International Olympic Committee settled on the site of the 2030 Winter Games based on bids from Salt Lake City; Sapporo, Japan; and Vancouver, Canada.

There had even been a chance the choice would have been all but made by now, had IOC leaders singled out a bid city to advance to the contract negotiation stage of the new, less formal selection process during their December meeting.

But instead, they decided to upend an announced timeline that had already repeatedly shifted, putting off a pick likely until 2024 and reviving the possibility that hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games may be named together.

That would give the IOC more time to consider a plan to rotate future Winter Games among permanent sites chosen for their ability to weather the effects of climate change on competition venues — while providing an opening for new cities to get in the race.

While Salt Lake City is bidding for both 2030 and 2034, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has spelled out a preference for waiting longer after the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles to avoid a feared financial hit to domestic sponsorship sales.

Still, some have suggested Salt Lake City is now the obvious choice for 2030 because Sapporo’s bid is on hold after being hurt by the growing Olympic bribery scandal involving organizers of the 2020 Summer Games held in Tokyo.

Others say the IOC favors Sapporo. The delayed decision on 2030 offers more time for Sapporo to overcome the scandal’s impact, and even for Vancouver to resurrect its bid after the British Columbia government declined to provide critical financial backing.

What all this means for Salt Lake City’s hopes of bringing back the Olympics after successfully hosting the 2002 Winter Games remains to be seen but it’s clear there won’t be any answers soon.

Utah’s bid team, meanwhile, continues to be “deeply engaged,” said Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. “We believe we have all the pieces to be a fantastic host of the Games, either in 2030 or 2034.”

