Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

Utah corrections officer charged with sharing inappropriate photo of inmate

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
A corrections officer with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office was charged Monday after allegedly taking an inappropriate photo of an inmate and sharing it with a co-worker.

A corrections deputy for the Grand County Sheriff's Office was charged Monday after allegedly taking an inappropriate picture of an inmate and sharing it with a co-worker.

Ronald Frederick Eug Dolphin, 26, of Moab, is charged in 7th District Court with sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

An investigation began on Sept. 29 when the Grand County Sheriff's Office contacted the Millard County Sheriff's Office to investigate one of its officers to avoid a conflict of interest.

Dolphin either took a picture or recorded a video on his phone, of an inmate at the Grand County Jail who police say is "mentally deficient" and was committing a lewd act, according to a search warrant affidavit. Dolphin then allegedly sent the photo/video to a co-worker on Snapchat.

"Ronald took the photo/video from a monitor inside of the Grand County dispatch center. I spoke with Ronald, and he confirmed what had happened and admitted that he did distribute the image to the co-worker," according to the affidavit.

Monday afternoon, the Grand County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Dolphin was immediately placed on administrative leave as soon the allegations came to light. An internal investigation "culminated in Mr. Dolphin's resignation in lieu of termination."

His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.

