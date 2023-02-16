Facebook Twitter
Man dies in auto-pedestrian crash in Davis County

By Emily Ashcraft Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com
29140687.jpeg

A 46-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Antelope Drive in Syracuse on Wednesday evening, Layton Police said.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Antelope Drive on Wednesday evening.

The man in his 40s was taken to the hospital but died there with blunt trauma injuries, Layton Police Sgt. Paul Gardiner said.

Gardiner said the man was walking south across the street at 1055 W. Antelope Drive and was hit by a car traveling east. He said the man was not in a crosswalk and was struck by the front of the car and the windshield.

Gardiner said police are looking into whether the pedestrian may have been using some type of drugs.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

This story may be updated.

