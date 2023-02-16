Church of Jesus Christ will hold only sacrament meetings on Easter Sunday

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will attend just one meeting for Sunday services on Easter, church leaders announced Wednesday.

The Easter services will be a sacrament meeting with a focus on Jesus Christ.

The church's First Presidency said wards will hold one worship meeting on April 9 and that meeting will focus on commemorating Christ and his Atonement and Resurrection.

"Sacrament meeting that day provides an opportunity to feature Christ-centered messages and sacred music," a letter sent to church leaders on Wednesday said.

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors said all other meetings should be canceled on Easter Sunday and stakes should not hold stake conference.

The letter also encouraged members to invite friends and family to join them for church services on Easter.

"During the Easter season we can strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ and share his gospel with others as we consider his life and mission," the First Presidency said.

The church previously instructed wards to hold only sacrament meeting for Christmas in 2022, when the holiday fell on a Sunday.

