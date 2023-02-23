Utahn convicted in child porn case accused of attacking escort

A Utah County man convicted six months ago of possessing child pornography has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and attacking an escort.

Hayden Paul Keller, 26, of Provo, was arrested Wednesday for investigation of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

On Monday, Lehi police were called to a hotel where a woman was allegedly assaulted, according to a police booking affidavit. The woman, who works as an escort, was hired to meet Keller at the hotel, the affidavit states. After going to his room, Keller told the woman to wait a moment while he got her money.

"Hayden then entered the room that she was in with his hand held hidden behind his back. He approached the victim and grabbed her by the neck and throat pushing her backwards down onto the bed" and brandished a box cutter and held it to her throat, according to the affidavit.

The woman fought back by kicking and pushing Keller while "begging for her life," the affidavit states. As the two continued to struggle, the woman screamed, prompting Keller to put his hand over her mouth.

"She bit Hayden as hard as she could, and fought to gain control of the blade. The blade was broken during the struggle, and the victim was able to escape," the affidavit states.

Police and hotel employees found a blade and a roll of black tape in the room after Keller had run off, according to the affidavit. Employees also provided detectives with information about who the room was registered to.

On Wednesday, police located Keller and questioned him. He allegedly said that "his intentions were to subdue the female, rape her, and kill himself," according to the affidavit.

The arrest comes just a few months after Keller was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor. In that case, child pornography was found on his computer in addition to pornographic pictures that contained the faces of women photoshopped onto the bodies of children, charging documents state.

Keller received a suspended sentence of up to five years in the Utah State Prison, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, and was placed on four years of probation.

