2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood.

Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.

Also on Thursday, Salt Lake City police booked Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez, 23, into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and obstruction of justice, and Julio Steven Cardona, 30, for possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

According to a police booking affidavit, Avila-Jimenez "was involved in a physical altercation" with Serawop, which culminated when he "produced a firearm and fired several rounds, killing the victim.” The shooting was captured on several video cameras which coincides with eyewitness accounts."

In at least one of those videos, Cardona was observed "handling and carrying a firearm. (He) is observed on video handing the firearm to another person who used that firearm in the commission of criminal homicide," a police affidavit for Cardona states.

According to court records, Cardona was convicted in November of being a restricted person in possession of a gun. On Jan. 10, he was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on three years probation, court records state.

Details about the arrests of the two men, made by the Salt Lake City Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and SWAT Team, were not immediately available.

