2nd man arrested in connection to fatal Palmer Court stabbing

A second man was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City.

The man was one of two whom police were seeking; both men are now in custody. Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Sunday for investigation of murder, according to Salt Lake police.

"Jackman's arrest came as the three SLCPD patrol officers conducted proactive follow-up on this case around Fayette Avenue and 200 West," a news release from the police department says. "While in the area, the officers worked with community members and found Jackman."

Jackman was wanted in connection with an early morning stabbing, which police responded to about 3:45 a.m. at the Palmer Court Apartments, located at 999 S. Main. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Charles Alires in critical condition.

Police performed medical aid and requested assistance, but Alires died at the scene, according to police.

Detectives believe that Jackman pulled out a knife while his friend Ivy Chase Grant, 26, fought with Alires. Police accused Jackman of stabbing Alires with three times with the knife, according to police.

Grant was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Friday night for investigation of obstructing justice.

