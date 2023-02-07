Primary Children’s program aims to help parents and teachers ‘Talk to Tweens’ about emotions

Most people who interact with teens know they are still working on being able to express how they feel. Communicating about mental and emotional health can be challenging.

Intermountain Health is working to improve teen mental health through a Talk to Tweens initiative designed to help parents and teachers.

"We know that mental health of children has been compromised over the pandemic, and that many parents are not sure how address this at home," said Jessica Strong, director of community health at Primary Children's Hospital.

The Talk to Tweens program gives parents and teachers tools to have conversations about mental health with children and teens, and help them express and manage their feelings.

Utah children want trusted and informed help as they transition into teenagers, and parents are the most likely place they will go to find that help, according to data, Intermountain Health said.

The program was designed by Primary Children's Hospital as part of its Hold On To Dear Life safety initiative and is available free to parents and teachers.

"As a parent, you coach your young child on the skills needed to walk, talk, eat and grow. As your child grows, new skills are needed to navigate increasing responsibility. ... Teenage life is a whole new world for you and your child," the Talk to Tweens website states.

The program includes a "feelings wheel" to discuss various feelings, an emotional well-being safety card and a series of videos voiced by Jocelyn Osmond, Utah’s Miss Outstanding Teen and host of KSL Podcast’s “Teen Talk."

Talk To Tweens was launched in August 2020 with an emphasis on parents of children in grades six through nine, but it has grown to include more resources for teens, parents and teachers.

The program's website provides suggestions for leading a helpful conversation with teenagers about emotions through identifying, accepting and validating feelings; promoting social health and healthy relationships and how to address when a child or teenager only gives one-word answers.

"Talk to Tweens gives parents and teachers action-oriented tools they can use to promote mental, emotional and social health within their families and school communities," Strong said. "Just like you helped your child learn to tie their shoes, there are things you can do to teach emotional well-being to your young teenager."

TalkToTweens.org has resources to help children and teenagers who are reacting to trauma, managing a stressful experience and/or who need to build their social and emotional health. It also provides links to other resources in the community.

Free, downloadable resources are available online, at TalkToTweens.org and, in Spanish, at hableconsusjovenes.org.

