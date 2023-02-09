Riverton student arrested for alleged threats against staff, officers

An 18-year-old man was arrested at Riverton High School Tuesday after allegedly threatening administrators and school resource officers.

The student was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of making a terroristic threat, making a threat against a school and two counts of making a threat of violence.

According to a police booking affidavit, the student was asked to leave the school grounds for an undisclosed reason, but refused and "threatened to assault anyone who came near him."

"Three separate school officials were directly threatened (with) the use of violence by (the) student," the affidavit states.

A school resource officer confronted the student in a hallway. Several nearby classrooms were "secured" and one was evacuated "to ensure student safety" while police attempted to take the student into custody, according to the affidavit.

Another student then walked into the hallway and the man threatened that student too, the affidavit states.

After police were able to take the student who was allegedly making threats into custody, he "threatened to locate and murder" the officers and their families, and also claimed he "was going to return and blow up the school with a bomb."

According to a statement from the Jordan School District, the student, who had been removed from a classroom, was quickly arrested after allegedly making "a number of serious threats."

"No one was injured. We want to thank Riverton police for their quick action in keeping everyone safe in this situation. We take all threats seriously. Student safety is our top priority," the district stated.

