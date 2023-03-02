Layton woman dies in possible drowning in Hawaii

A 75-year-old woman from Layton died on Monday in what police called a “possible drowning” in Hawaii.

Bystanders noticed a swimmer in distress at the Honaunau Boat Ramp in South Kona about noon and pulled her from the water, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

The bystanders administered CPR until the fire department arrived but the swimmer, later identified as Carol Mugleston, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police are investigating the incident and have ordered an autopsy to determine Mugleston's cause of death.

