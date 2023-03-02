Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts Outdoors

Layton woman dies in possible drowning in Hawaii

Bystanders noticed a swimmer in distress at the Honaunau Boat Ramp in South Kona about noon and pulled her from the water, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release

By Emily Ashcraft Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com
SHARE Layton woman dies in possible drowning in Hawaii
merlin_2949513.jpg

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A 75-year-old woman from Layton died on Monday in what police called a “possible drowning” in Hawaii.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A 75-year-old woman from Layton died on Monday in what police called a “possible drowning” in Hawaii.

Bystanders noticed a swimmer in distress at the Honaunau Boat Ramp in South Kona about noon and pulled her from the water, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

The bystanders administered CPR until the fire department arrived but the swimmer, later identified as Carol Mugleston, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police are investigating the incident and have ordered an autopsy to determine Mugleston's cause of death.

Next Up In Utah
Should we be afraid of chatbots?
Don’t discount the power of religion and prayer in solving the West’s water woes
As Trump headlines CPAC, DeSantis attends a competing event
Utah first lady, lawmakers recognize Special Olympic athletes, encourage inclusion
What state lawmakers are doing to address Utah’s housing crisis
Sen. Mike Lee to Japan on failure to return imprisoned U.S. officer: ‘What goes around comes around’