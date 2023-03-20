Is bipartisanship dead? Not when it comes to regulating social media, Cox says

Republicans and Democrats disagree on a lot, but Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said regulating social media companies is something people on both sides of the aisle can get behind.

And although there will almost surely be legal challenges to a pair of social media regulations Cox plans to sign into law this week or next, the governor is confident the state will ultimately prevail.

The Utah Legislature recently passed the first attempts to regulate social media in the state, which would require that companies verify the ages of all users in Utah, require parental consent for minors to join social media, and make it easier for individuals to sue social media companies for alleged harms. Both bills passed with broad bipartisan support.

"Will there be legal challenges? Absolutely there's going to be legal challenges," he said during his monthly news conference on Thursday. "We understand that. That has been clear from the beginning."

He said that early court cases on free speech on the internet were "wrongly decided," and expects a different outcome in suits over Utah's new social media regulations, "especially in light of the fact that we have new facts about the internet and about these social media platforms that were not available."

Cox argued back-and-forth Wednesday on Twitter with Ari Cohn, a prominent attorney for a tech policy think tank, after Cohn said the bills violate the First Amendment that guarantees a right to free speech.

"Can't wait to fight this lawsuit. You are wrong and I'm excited to prove it," Cox said in response.

Cox has previously said he wants Utah to lead out nationally on the issue, alleging that social media is to blame for declining mental health among teens. And he said bipartisan support will help move the courts in favor of regulation.

"Look, it's rare that we get Republicans and Democrats to agree on anything these days, and I think this is one we should celebrate. (Utah Congressman) Chris Stewart and President Biden agree on this issue. I've talked to Congressman Stewart, he's working on a big social media bill in Congress — which is where it should happen," Cox said Thursday. "If Congress is able to do this ... that will send a tremendous message, and I think that will bolster our court cases as we move forward."

Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes have also announced plans for the state to sue social media companies directly, but haven't publicly disclosed the details of potential lawsuits.

