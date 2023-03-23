Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 
Utah

4 injured in Deer Valley yurt explosion

‘There was a pretty big concussive blast for the people who were inside the yurt at the time, and they were immediately cared for,’ Nelson said

By Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com
SHARE 4 injured in Deer Valley yurt explosion
29215478.jpeg

Four people sustained minor injuries in a Deer Valley yurt explosion on Wednesday afternoon.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Four people were injured in a yurt explosion at Deer Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:10 pm, Park City Fire District received a call about a gas smell, a "whoosh" noise and an explosion, said Battalion Chief Darren Nelson.

"There was a pretty big concussive blast for the people who were inside the yurt at the time, and they were immediately cared for," Nelson said. "There was no significant fire to speak of. It was quickly mitigated."

The four people inside the yurt were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Nelson said.

He said he believes the incident was related to a repair issue, as maintenance was being done on the yurt's furnace at the time of the explosion.

"Obviously the cause is under investigation, but it was definitely a gas explosion," Nelson said.

He said gas pipelines are unable to handle the extra high snow loads this season, leading to incidents such as this explosion.

The yurt sustained significant internal damage and will be closed for the rest of the season.

Next Up In Utah
Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2023 semifinalists
Opinion: Doom, gloom, and the Great Salt Lake — why hopelessness can make it worse
Davis County launches program aimed at keeping parolees from returning to prison
To celebrate National Puppy Day, Best Friends encourages Utahns to adopt local
Utah governor signs ‘historic’ $400M tax cut
Before he was named Sterling Scholar, this high schooler excelled in college-level robotics research