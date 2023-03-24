Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 24, 2023 | 
Utah

‘This is just the appetizer': More snow expected Friday afternoon

Although the ‘20-minute quick hitter’ was beginning to slow in some places by 8:30 a.m., the weather service warned that more snow is expected around noon

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com
SHARE ‘This is just the appetizer': More snow expected Friday afternoon
merlin_2969331.jpg

A truck is buried in snow in Brighton, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

It's nearly April, but the Wasatch Front is preparing for another winter storm that is expected to drop between 1 and 4 inches of snow in the valleys through Friday evening.

Commuters in Salt Lake County were hit with heavy, blowing snow early Friday, and the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for most of the county. Bangerter Highway was closed in both directions at 4700 South just before 9 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Officials didn't say how long the closure will last.

Although the "20-minute quick hitter" was beginning to slow in some places by 8:30 a.m., the weather service warned that more snow is expected around noon.

"The snow is beginning to lighten, but this is just the appetizer, folks," NWS Salt Lake City tweeted. "The cold front is now pushing into Wendover where snowfall rates are even heavier. Expect this second band of snow to move in (around) noon."

Most of the Wasatch Front, between Logan and Nephi, is under a winter storm warning through Friday evening. Valley snow accumulation is expected to be between 1 and 4 inches, though, the benches and Cache Valley could see as much as 8 inches.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near and behind the cold front Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Next Up In Utah
Utah man dies in small-airplane crash in rural Wyoming
Seeing Brandon Sanderson respond to public derision told me all I needed to know
Historic winter: Utah ties 40-year snowpack record with Friday storm
Lagoon postpones opening date by a week due to weather
Opinion: A young woman’s place is in the House and in the Senate
Garbage is piling up in Paris. Is this our future if we don’t fix Social Security?