Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

2 inmates hospitalized after brawl breaks out at Utah State Prison

The confrontation occurred in the Bear housing facility, a male general population housing area of the prison, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted said

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
Two inmates are hospitalized after a brawl broke out at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

Six people were involved in the brawl, two of whom were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured men was airlifted to another hospital, Felsted said.

What caused the altercation remained unknown late Tuesday. The incident is now under investigation by the Utah Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Bureau.

