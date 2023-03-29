Cooking fire destroys first floor of home in West Valley City

A house fire destroyed the first floor of a home and displaced a family Tuesday afternoon, after oil caught fire on a stove.

West Valley fire officials said someone was cooking in a home near 6000 W. Brud Drive when the fire started.

All family members who were home evacuated, including a dog, after the fire in the kitchen grew. When the family ran outside, they left the door open and a breeze stoked the fire, making it grow, West Valley Fire Battalion Chief Jed Peters said.

When officers arrived, the entire first floor was fully involved in the fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about half an hour, Peters said, and no one was hurt in the incident.

Peters said there isn't an accurate estimate of damages yet, but he estimates it's greater than $200,000.

The family of six will have to stay somewhere else while the house is repaired.

