Hold on to your brookies, Utah’s new Trader Joe’s is now open

For fans of the California-based grocery store Trader Joe’s, the long wait is finally over as the chain’s forth Utah store opened in Draper.

After months of rumors on social media, the popular and eclectic grocery chain opened its newest store at 11479 South State Street on Friday with employees presenting Hawaiian leis to customers who braved the chilly March temperatures.

The new store features murals of popular Draper sights, including the Bear Canyon suspension bridge, Draper City Park and the glowing Tree of Life.