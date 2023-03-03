Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 3, 2023 | 
merlin_2967415.jpg

Employees cheer after store captain Douglas Overholtz tried to cut the ribbon with a pair of large scissors but ended up using a box cutter as Trader Joe’s in Draper opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Business

Hold on to your brookies, Utah’s new Trader Joe’s is now open

Take a peek inside the latest store to open in the Beehive State

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
For fans of the California-based grocery store Trader Joe’s, the long wait is finally over as the chain’s forth Utah store opened in Draper.

After months of rumors on social media, the popular and eclectic grocery chain opened its newest store at 11479 South State Street on Friday with employees presenting Hawaiian leis to customers who braved the chilly March temperatures.

The new store features murals of popular Draper sights, including the Bear Canyon suspension bridge, Draper City Park and the glowing Tree of Life.

merlin_2967389.jpg

Employees gather outside with customers prior to Trader Joe’s in Draper opening for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 11
merlin_2967399.jpg

Customers enter the store as Trader Joe’s in Draper opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 11
merlin_2967395.jpg

Customers enter the store as Trader Joe’s in Draper opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 11
merlin_2967427.jpg

Customers shop the many items as Trader Joe’s in Draper opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 11
merlin_2967421.jpg

Tamara Stokes looks over items at Trader Joe’s in Draper as the store opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 11
merlin_2967417.jpg

A woman carrying a baby walks toward Trader Joe’s in Draper as the store opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 11
merlin_2967403.jpg

Customers shop the many items as Trader Joe’s in Draper opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 11
merlin_2967405.jpg

Drinks and other items on the shelves at Trader Joe’s in Draper as the store opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 11
merlin_2967413.jpg

Food items on display tables at Trader Joe’s in Draper as the store opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 11
merlin_2967387.jpg

A cashier keys in codes on a register at Trader Joe’s in Draper on the store’s first day open for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 11
merlin_2967401.jpg

Customers pay for their items as Trader Joe’s in Draper opens for business on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 11
