Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow’s widely watched Utah ski crash trial nears end

Attorneys at the Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial were preparing to complete their presentations Thursday, making small adjustments to jury instructions and scrambling to present their case in the best light as the trial is expected to close and go to a jury for deliberations.

Jurors will hear testimony on the final day of the closely watched trial from one witness called by Terry Sanderson's attorneys, Richard Boehme. Prerecorded testimony from Boehme was previously played at the trial, and he testified that the way Sanderson's ribs were broken showed he was hit from behind by Paltrow.

After that witness speaks over a Zoom call, both sides will present their closing arguments to the jury.

Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist who lives in Utah, filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the Hollywood actor, claiming Paltrow ran into him while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in February 2016. He claims the aftermath of a concussion and four broken ribs that occurred during the crash have caused him ongoing mental and emotional issues and made it harder for him to enjoy life and connect with others. He is currently seeking $300,000. An initial $3.1 million complaint was dismissed.

Paltrow filed a countersuit for a symbolic $1 plus attorney fees, claiming Sanderson was actually the one who hit her from behind. She testified last week that his skis came up between hers, and she was worried for a second that she was being assaulted before they fell to the ground together.

"Mr. Sanderson hit me," she said. "Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope, and that is the truth."

Before the jury was brought in on Thursday, Sanderson's attorneys asked the judge for a directed verdict regarding the attorneys' fees in the case. Kristin VanOrman argued that for attorney fees to be awarded in Utah, a lawsuit has to be filed "in bad faith" and be "without merit." She argued that since multiple witnesses said Paltrow must have hit Sanderson, including a witness who testified that he saw the collision, the case has merit.

She also said Sanderson is not acting in bad faith, and is not attempting to take advantage of Paltrow. VanOrman said in this case there is an honest belief the lawsuit is appropriate and there have been no attempts of fraud.

"The reason for awarding attorneys fees based on bad faith is to punish the wrongdoer, not to compensate the victim," VanOrman said. "There is clearly an evidence-based support for (Sanderson's) claims in this case."

She called it a "he said, she said" case, not one filed with poor intent.

Paltrow's attorney, Stephen Owens, said they have not been allowed to address the issue of bad faith and attorney fees throughout the trial, and said they would need time to respond to the motion.

"I can't be handcuffed, and then slapped. I need to be able to defend the claim," Owens said.

Third District Judge Kent Holmberg said he was taking that motion under advisement, and said he would address the issue after a verdict is reached.

Paltrow's defense team picked mostly experts to mount their final defense on Wednesday. They chose to call four medical experts to testify rather than Paltrow's husband, television producer Brad Falchuk.

In the final hour of their last full day to call witnesses, they called Sanderson back to the witness stand. A day earlier, they read depositions from Paltrow's two children — Apple and Moses — rather than calling them to testify as they earlier indicated they had planned.

Among the most bombshell testimony has been from Paltrow and Sanderson. On Friday members of the jury were riveted when Paltrow said on the stand that she initially thought she was being "violated" when the collision began. Three days later Sanderson gave an entirely different account, saying she ran into him and sent him "absolutely flying."

The trial has also shone a spotlight on Park City, known primarily as a ski resort that welcomes celebrities like Paltrow for each year's Sundance Film Festival.

Local residents have increasingly filled the courtroom gallery throughout the trial. They've nodded along as lawyers and witnesses have referenced local landmarks like Montage Deer Valley, the ski-side hotel-spa where Paltrow got a massage after the collision. At times they have appeared captivated by Paltrow's reactions to the proceedings, while at others they have mirrored the jury, whose endurance has been tested by hours of jargon-dense medical testimony.

