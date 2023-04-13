Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

9 apartment units destroyed in fire in the Avenues

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com
Salt Lake City firefighters battle an apartment fire in the Avenues neighborhood on Tuesday, April 13, 2023.

Aubrey Shafer, KSL-TV

Firefighters responded to an apartment building in Salt Lake City Tuesday after flames engulfed a unit on the top floor.

Crews responded to the blaze near 67 N. A Street in the Avenues neighborhood at 1 p.m., where a video posted to social media shows several fire trucks battling the fire, as smoke billows out of the building.**

The entire building of 119 units was evacuated, a news release from the American Red Cross of Utah said.

The fire destroyed nine units in the building, displacing about 20 residents, the news release said. Volunteers for the Red Cross's Disaster Action Team assisted the displaced residents in finding lodging for Tuesday night.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

