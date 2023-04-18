Man trapped up to waist in trench collapse at construction site

A man was trapped up to his waist when a trench collapsed at a construction site in Spanish Fork on Tuesday morning.

Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker said a crew was digging footings for a building near 810 E. 1950 North at 9:48 a.m. A 25-year-old man entered the trench to check the depth and it collapsed, pinning him up to his waist, Slaymaker said.

The man was still trapped as of 11 a.m., and was alert and talking to firefighters as they worked to extricate him, Slaymaker said. The man has complained to firefighters about pain, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Slaymaker said a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

More information, including the man's identity, was not available.

This story will be updated.

