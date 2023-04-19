Charges: Eagle Mountain man punched, kicked driver, hit driver’s wife in road rage incident

A man accused of knocking out another driver during an apparent road rage confrontation is now facing felony charges.

Tommy Loua, 37, of Eagle Mountain, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sunday, police responded to a fight near the intersection of Eagle Mountain Boulevard and Pony Express Parkway where a man was knocked "unconscious and badly beaten," according to charging documents.

As Utah County sheriff's deputies sorted out what happened, they learned that two vehicles had pulled off to the side of the road. The victim got out of his pickup truck and, at about the same time, Loua and another man got out of their vehicle that was parked behind the victim, according to a police booking affidavit.

"Witnesses said there was a verbal altercation then one of the Polynesian males began to hit the male victim in and around the head and face, and at some point, slamming him into the side of the pickup truck. Eventually the male victim was face down on the ground and the Polynesian male kicked the male victim while on the ground," the affidavit states.

The victim's wife then got out of the truck and tried to stop the fight, but "was hit twice in the face with a fist," according to the charges.

The victim was treated at a local hospital. Deputies were able to track Loua down after getting a vehicle description and partial license plate number from witnesses. When deputies found Loua and asked him what happened, "he stated there was an incident with white pickup truck, which could be described as road rage. Tommy said he pulled behind the truck after it pulled over to 'talk' to the driver, and that the driver 'grabbed my clothes,'" according to the affidavit.

After he was arrested, Loua told a deputy he hit the man about four times but denied hitting his wife, the charges state.

