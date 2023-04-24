Man, 82, dies in skiing collision at Snowbasin

A man died following a collision with another skier at Snowbasin Resort on Sunday.
The man, 82, was skiing on the mountain at Snowbasin when the collision occurred. He received emergency medical aid, a Snowbasin representative said. The man later died.
The man's name has not been released.
The other skier was not seriously injured, according to a statement from the resort.
Other skiers have died this year due to accidents at Utah ski resorts.
A 38-year-old man died on Jan. 9 after hitting a snowbank at a private ski resort in Morgan County.
On Feb. 4, a skier died after falling down the side of the mountain near Lisa Falls.