Man, 82, dies in skiing collision at Snowbasin

A man died following a collision with another skier at Snowbasin Resort on Sunday.

The man, 82, was skiing on the mountain at Snowbasin when the collision occurred. He received emergency medical aid, a Snowbasin representative said. The man later died.

The man's name has not been released.

The other skier was not seriously injured, according to a statement from the resort.

Other skiers have died this year due to accidents at Utah ski resorts.

A 38-year-old man died on Jan. 9 after hitting a snowbank at a private ski resort in Morgan County.

On Feb. 4, a skier died after falling down the side of the mountain near Lisa Falls.

