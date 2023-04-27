West Jordan community spreads awareness of drunk driving a year after teen cyclist’s death

"A drunk driver had run over one of my best friends and left him there to die."

That statement comes from an essay West Jordan teen Kaizen Marsing wrote about his friend and neighbor Eli Mitchell. Kaizen read the essay Wednesday night at a memorial service honoring Eli on the one-year anniversary of his death.

At 6 p.m. on April 26, 2022, 13-year-old Eli rode his bike to Smith's in West Jordan to use his brand-new debit card for the first time to buy snacks.

Eli was heading home, walking his bike across the crosswalk at 1510 W. 9000 South in West Jordan, when Mason Andrew Ohms, of Saratoga Springs, who police said had just drank seven beers in six hours, hit Eli with his 2007 Chevy Silverado.

Both the front and back tires went over Eli. Ohms continued driving, even after having Eli's bike caught in his truck, according to police. Ohms pleaded guilty in November to automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, and failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony. He was later sentenced to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison.

Kaizen Marsing reads an essay about his friend with his mom Lacey Marsing to a large group of people gathered on Wednesday in West Jordan at 9000 South and 1510 West where one year ago 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was killed by a drunk driver. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

"One of the most disturbing things about this accident, that made me feel the most anger, was that the drunk driver went into a nearby parking lot, pulled my best friend's bike out from underneath his truck and fled the scene," Marsing said in his essay Wednesday. "How can someone be this disrespectful and careless?"

Around 250 community members and loved ones gathered Wednesday at the exact time and location of Eli's death, to raise awareness for drunk driving and to celebrate Eli's life and memory.

Eli's parents, Lisa and Jeremy Mitchell, and his sister, Emma, shared their love for Eli and their gratitude to the community for its support.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have felt as we send Eli on to the next part of his journey," Lisa Mitchell said.

The angel bike

As part of the memorial, Eli's friends Cooper Rodgerson and Chandler Newman — both with buzzed heads to mimic Eli's favorite haircut — presented an "angel bike" to the Mitchell family, donated by Lake Town Bicycles.

Angel bikes, Cooper explained, are a monument to someone who was hit and killed by a car while biking. They are painted white to remind drivers to watch for cyclists.

Chandler Newman and Cooper Rodgerson, friends of Eli Mitchell’s, presented an angel bike to the Mitchell family on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Angel bikes are a monument to someone who was hit and killed by a car while biking. Gabrielle Shiozawa

Cooper said more than 630 bikes have been placed in more than 210 locations throughout the world since the start of the Angel bike movement in 2003.

"Eli loved his bike," Cooper said. "He would bike everywhere. I miss Eli a lot, but I'm also thankful that I got to be his friend and learn from his adventurous spirit."

"I hope that this bike is a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving," Chandler added. "I miss you everyday, Eli. I'm so grateful that I can call you my friend."

Drunk driving awareness

"We need every adult to realize the danger they are to our communities when drinking and driving," Kaizen said in his essay. He pointed out that Eli had worn a helmet and walked his bike across the crosswalk, two safety measures he'd been told to follow.

"If we kids are expected to take our safety seriously, why does that change when you become an adult?" Kaizen asked.

A large group of people gather on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in West Jordan at 9000 South and 1510 West where 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was killed by a drunk driver one year ago. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

West Jordan Mayor Dick Burton encouraged residents to help keep friends and family from drinking and driving.

"You and I can make a difference; let's do that," Burton said. "Let's make this community a strong one."

Part of that strength has come from the Mitchell family's work, in conjunction with Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, to pass HB247. The amendment to Utah's Alcoholic Beverage Control Act clarifies the definition of "intoxicated" and requires alcohol sellers to turn in records related to over-service of alcohol in cases where it leads to death or injury.

The bill also keeps servers from over-serving alcohol to customers, especially customers who are already intoxicated. HB247 was approved by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox on March 20.

Ohms' blood alcohol level was likely at 0.22 at the time of the incident, according to Salt Lake County deputy district attorney Rebecca Buchert, which is four times Utah's legal limit. Ohms had been convicted of five previous DUIs.

"I'm so grateful for the Mitchell family," Ivory said on Wednesday. "You have dealt with tragedy with such graciousness, and out of anger and a sense of injustice, and also out of the love and the desire to make sure that no one else would ever feel what your family has felt and had to go through."

He also thanked the community members who sent in calls and emails to legislators, as well as showed up in "swarms" in the committee rooms.

"The effort that you put out has changed the law," Ivory said. "You made a choice, in the face of this, to turn tragedy into triumph."

Jeremy Mitchell thanked the bystanders, West Jordan police, Sandy fire paramedics and others who helped his family.

Of the West Jordan community, Jeremy Mitchell later added, "They've been there the whole year. ... Anytime something happens for people in our community, for any family, they're there, and they don't forget. Sometimes things happen and people forget, but they haven't forgotten, and we're grateful."