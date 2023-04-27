Teen girl shot, killed by her teen brother, Salt Lake police say

A teenage girl was shot and killed Wednesday by her teen brother, police said.

Salt Lake police received a call at 12:04 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 West block of Wright Circle (505 South) in the Poplar Grove neighborhood and learned that a teenage girl had been shot inside a home and was critically injured.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted by officers and paramedics but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police say the shooter, her brother, had left the house before officers arrived.

Officers, including members of the department's Police Community Response Team, began searching for the boy. A person matching his description was seen boarding a Utah Transit Authority bus and the teen was subsequently arrested on a bus near 1455 West and 400 South.

"The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation," the statement said.

Salt Lake police have not identified the sister or the brother. She has only been identified as a "teenage girl" and he has only been identified as being "under the age of 18." He was expected to be booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the gun used in the shooting was recovered, but they provided no information about how it was recovered.

Edison Elementary and Parkview Elementary schools went into a short "lockout" protocol while police initially investigated the incident, meaning school continued as normal but no one was allowed in or out of the buildings for a while.