17-year-old boy shot, killed in Tooele during drug deal gone wrong, police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday in Tooele during what police described as an attempted robbery during a drug deal.

About 12:30 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the Pit Stop Bar and Grill, 104 N. Broadway Ave, on a robbery call. There, they found the 17-year-old who had been shot twice. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Tooele police said in a statement.

The boy's identity has not yet been released.

After the shooting, investigators say they spoke to a couple, Deyvis Velasquez-Galeas, 25, and Maricela Raburn, 23. Velasquez-Galeas told them he and Raburn "had arranged to meet an individual at the bar to sell THC cartridges. Mr. Valasquez-Galeas stated he, Ms. Raburn, and their 4-month-old baby arrived at the bar and a male approached and entered the rear passenger seat of the vehicle," according to the statement.

Valasquez-Galeas said another male also approached the vehicle with a black rifle, and Valasquez-Galeas "stated he felt like he was under attack, so he pulled out his gun and pointed at the males, and a third male who approached the vehicle and opened the vehicle door, lunging at him."

Valasquez-Galeas told police he fired at that male three times, according to the police statement. The 17-year-old was hit and killed.

Raburn also told investigators "they were at the bar to sell THC cartridges. Ms. Raburn stated they were attacked and Mr. Valasquez-Galeas shot one of the males."

Police say they found the two other males who had allegedly met the couple. They were described as 17 years old and 15 years old.

Valasquez-Galeas and Raburn have been booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of murder, endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony discharge of a firearm, police said.

The 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys were booked into juvenile detention for investigation of aggravated robbery.

