Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 
Utah

Heavy snow and ice cause structure collapses in Park City

At least three homes in Park City suffered damage on Monday due to heavy snow and ice buildup on the roofs causing structural collapses

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
East bench residents Kent Hendrix uses his snow blower to dig out of the heavy snow in Salt Lake County, Utah, Tuesday, March 8, 2011. Three homes in Park City suffered damage Monday after heavy snow and ice caused structure collapses, including the roof of a house on Park Avenue.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

At least three homes in Park City suffered damage on Monday due to heavy snow and ice buildup on the roofs causing structural collapses.

Emergency crews were called to Gorgoza Drive where the roof of a garage collapsed, and also to Norfolk Avenue where a chimney partially detached from the home, according to a statement from the Park City Fire Department.

"Fortunately, no injuries were reported at both locations," the department said.

Then about 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a third structure where the roof collapsed.

"This home is located on Park Avenue. Currently the firefighters are shoring the structure to make entry for a search of the home. The road is closed at this time, please avoid the area if possible," the fire department said.

Park City Deputy Fire Chief Pete Emery is encouraging residents to take time to inspect their homes for snow and ice buildup.

"Please be aware of roof avalanches. Don't take chances, keep your home and surroundings safe by clearing away the snow and ice accumulation," he said.

