Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 
University of Utah Health announces masks now optional

In the Monday announcement, the hospital system said some areas caring for immunocompromised patients will continue to require masks

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
University of Utah Health workers walk from their workplaces outside of the College Nursing on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 5, 2020. U. Health announced it will move to optional masking in most clinical locations.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

University of Utah Health announced it has moved to optional masking for patients, visitors, faculty and staff in most clinical locations.

In the Monday announcement, the hospital system said some areas caring for immunocompromised patients will continue to require masks. Masking requirements that were set in place before the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place, such as for those experiencing cold, flu or respiratory symptoms, and masking in operating rooms.

"At U of U Health, patient safety and care is our top priority. As such, our masking guidelines may change based on community transmission, ongoing COVID variants, and the spread of respiratory viruses. We appreciate the continued support and flexibility of our patients, teams, and community," the department said in a press release.

The policy change was implemented Monday.

